Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-departmental integration to achieve family cohesion and stability

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) The Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah recently held its first coordination meeting following the launch of its new strategic plan, which has been approved by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

Chaired by Dr. Khawla Al Mulla, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, the meeting was attended by Moudhi Al Shamsi, Head of Department of Family Development Centres (DFDC), Salha Ghabish, Head of the Cultural and Media Office, Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of Sharjah Baby-Friendly Office, Iman Rashid Saif, Director, Health Promotion Department, and Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Child Safety Department Director.

The meeting underlined the importance of achieving the inter-departmental integration in the planning and implementation process and performance development to help family members play their roles in society and achieve their stability and security.

"This meeting, based on the principle of integration, aims to organise work mechanisms between the Council’s departments and combine efforts to achieve the sought-after goals," said Dr. Khawla Al Mulla, stressing that the Council will spare no effort in providing its departments with the necessary technical and administrative support to help them enhance the process of the family development in the emirate and take it to new heights.

Al Mulla underscored that the Council’s new programmes and projects are focusing on quality not quantity and the coordination with community institutions inside and outside the emirate to achieve the integration with family organisations and to help the various departments benefit from their local, regional, and international partnerships.

"The new strategy, guided by the visions and directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi and based on strategic organisation and efficient use of resources, aims to achieve solid and balanced performance and to keep pace with the ongoing life changes, in accordance with international practices and future requirements," she added. "Therefore, we are keen to align our initiatives and programmes with the road map for H.H. Sheikha’s institutions, as well as to develop the organizational culture for all business units and to support them with the management of organization and structure, quality systems, and investment the Council’s national competencies to enhance their competitiveness in support of the innovation processes.

Concluding her remarks, Al Mulla pointed out that 2022’s strategic plan is in harmony with the strategic objectives of the Council’s departments to achieve the comprehensive development of the family in the emirate. This includes the strategic goal of the Department of Family Development Centres "a stable, empowered and active family "; the goal of the Cultural and Media Office "outstanding media and cultural services"; the "promotion of health educational performance" goal of the Health Promotion Department; the Child Safety Department Director’s strategic goal of increasing community awareness of child safety and protection; and the goal of Ensuring non-discrimination, care, protection and family life which is adopted by Sharjah Baby-Friendly Office.