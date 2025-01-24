Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Austria saw a nearly 60 percent drop in asylum applications last year, with a total of 24,941 requests, according to annual data. This marks the lowest number of applications since 2020.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner presented the 2024 asylum statistics on Friday, noting that the decline in applications in Austria was significantly larger than in the European Union as a whole.

The minister also stated that the ranking of countries of origin for asylum seekers remained unchanged.