Open Menu

Sharp Decline In Asylum Applications To Austria

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Austria saw a nearly 60 percent drop in asylum applications last year, with a total of 24,941 requests, according to annual data. This marks the lowest number of applications since 2020.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner presented the 2024 asylum statistics on Friday, noting that the decline in applications in Austria was significantly larger than in the European Union as a whole.

The minister also stated that the ranking of countries of origin for asylum seekers remained unchanged.

Related Topics

Interior Minister European Union Austria 2020

Recent Stories

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

3 minutes ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

18 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

18 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

33 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

44 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

44 minutes ago
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

45 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

45 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

45 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

45 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

45 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East