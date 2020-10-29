Shatha Al Naqbi elected as Deputy Chairman of Legislative Affairs Committee of Arab Parliament

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Member of the Federal National Council, FNC, was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliament after a two-day election held in Cairo.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Naqbi expressed her happiness at her new position, stressing that Emirati women are outstanding examples of women occupying high-level positions, due to the support of the UAE’s leadership.

She also commended the overall support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, for Emirati women, in addition to the support provided by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, who is the wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.