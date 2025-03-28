Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee To Convene Tomorrow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 05:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee, formed under the UAE Council for Fatwa, will convene tomorrow evening to receive reports and testimonies regarding the sighting of the Shawwal crescent for the year 1446 AH.
The UAE Council for Fatwa has called on specialists, experts, and members of the community — both citizens and residents — to observe the crescent of the month of Shawwal 1446 AH on the evening of Saturday, 29th March 2025.
They urged anyone who sights the new crescent to contact the designated panel.
