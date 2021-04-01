SHD 15th day highlights Emirati and Egyptian folklore

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) For the fifth day in a row, the Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) activities continued in the heritage area of Khorfakkan.

A variety of heritage activities and performances took place with attractive folk groups, such as the Liwa Folk Troupe of the Khorfakkan Society for Culture and Folklore Arts that presented artistic performances and traditional folk dances to traditional songs and folk chants.

Jabaliya, as the Dibba War Band, presented the art of Al-Razif Al-Harbi, and the Egyptian Layali Al-Mahfouz Ensemble displayed the Egyptian folk art and the Egyptian Zaffa, as well as the incense segment and the popular Tanoora dance.

The activities, programmes and activities on the fifth day were attended by Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department, Dr. Rashid Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council, and Khaled Al Shehhi, Director of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Khorfakkan Branch.

A large gathering of heritage lovers, residents, and visitors attended the activities with all precautionary and preventive measures in place.

Saqr Mohammed, Director of the Institutional Communication Department of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Chairman of the Coordination Committee for the Openings of External Areas, said, "We are working under the sublime directions of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, so that Sharjah Heritage Days and its various activities are present in all the cities and regions of the emirate. Khorfakkan was the city chosen to host this year and has done so, with the many activities decorating this city, with handicrafts, traditional folklore and various arts rich in heritage and originality, not to mention the beautiful public presence.

Sharjah Heritage Days have been organized with everyone’s interest, and there will be close follow-ups with all workers and participants from these days."

He pointed out that all arrangements were made in advance of the start of these activities, with coordination of all events, and communication with all committees, especially the Crisis and Disaster Management (ECDMT) in Sharjah. In addition to taking care of all the necessary arrangements to ensure commitment to the implementation of the special protocol and precautionary measures, in light of these current exceptional circumstances concerning the new Coronavirus, two entry and exit gates were installed along with thermal detectors to measure the temperature of the audience.

In coordination with the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan, social distancing signs were installed to remind the audience to leave a distance of two metres and determine breaks between seats to preserve the safety of the participants in all events, he added.

Within the participation of the Ministry of Community Development's "Al-Sanaa" initiative in the Sharjah Heritage Days in Khorfakkan, the corner displays products for some Emirati families and people of determination. Most notably, hand-embroidered clothes with traditional inscriptions and heritage gifts carrying pictures and models of historical landmarks in Khorfakkan.