SHD Welcomes Over 15,000 Visitors In 8 Days In Khorfakkan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD), organised by Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), offered visitors unforgettable days and memorable moments over the course of 8 days in Khorfakkan, attracting more than 15 thousand visitors.

Saturday evening, the activities of Sharjah Heritage Days were concluded, where various folk arts performances and cultural competitions were held at the heritage area’s theatre.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the 18th Sharjah Heritage Days, said, "We are always working to embody the directives and visions of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in order to preserve our nation’s heritage. We are extremely pleased at what the Sharjah Heritage Days 18th edition accomplished at Khorfakkan, and I would like to praise the great efforts and unlimited generosity of everyone involved who made the event a great success.

"

He added that he was happy with the broad participation of official and private bodies, UAE citizens, residents, and heritage lovers, which is evidence of the appeal for Sharjah and its place in the hearts of all.

He thanked all members of the public for attending, with more than 15 thousand visitors welcomed to the event despite current exceptional circumstances.

Within the activities of Sharjah Heritage Days in Khorfakkan, a workshop was held in the "Al Shashah" industry, in the presence of a number of observers, interested parties and the public, in the courtyard of the heritage area.

Hassan Abdullah Muhammad Suleiman spoke about the industry and explained that the screen is the fishing boat that our parents and grandparents used long ago.

