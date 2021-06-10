UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Abdullah, GCC Secretary General Discuss Regional Developments

Sumaira FH 42 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:45 PM

Sheikh Abdullah, GCC Secretary General discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, discussed the latest regional and international developments, and ongoing cooperation between GCC states.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received the GCC chief at the Ministry's HQ in Abu Dhabi, where Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's appreciation for the efforts made by Al-Hajraf to promote synergy and joint action between the nations of the region.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's keenness to deepen fraternal ties among the GCC states, and help meet the aspirations of the region's peoples for further progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Top

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

12 minutes ago

Two held; explosive material recovered

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends tax notice sent to dece ..

4 minutes ago

Govt's friendly policies led to revival of investo ..

4 minutes ago

US says offers $3 mn for information on Iraq attac ..

4 minutes ago

Biden, Johnson Commit to Further Enhance US-UK Bil ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.