Sheikh Abdullah, GCC Secretary General discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, discussed the latest regional and international developments, and ongoing cooperation between GCC states.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received the GCC chief at the Ministry's HQ in Abu Dhabi, where Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's appreciation for the efforts made by Al-Hajraf to promote synergy and joint action between the nations of the region.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's keenness to deepen fraternal ties among the GCC states, and help meet the aspirations of the region's peoples for further progress and prosperity.