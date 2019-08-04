UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Abdullah’s Visit Broadened Cooperation: Indian Minister

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: Indian Minister

by Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) The recent visit to New Delhi by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, "provided an opportunity for India and the UAE to constructively build on the vision of their comprehensive strategic partnership and to broaden cooperation in various sectors of mutual interest," the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs has said.

Speaking on Rajya Sabha floor, the upper House of India’s Parliament, V Muraleedharan, who looks after India’s relations with the Gulf and the Arab world, said India’s bilateral relations with the UAE are "deep-rooted in age-old trade and cultural links and nourished by people to people contacts. In the last five years, with intensive high-level engagements, the relationship has been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"

Muraleedharan added, "UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and fourth-largest energy supplier. The UAE is the first foreign country to participate in India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves."

He recalled to Sanjay Singh - a Rajya Sabha member - in particular in reply to Singh’s specific question on the floor of the House that His Highness paid an official visit from 7th - 9th July, 2019, to New Delhi. During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

It is a normal custom in India for the government to brief Parliament on important visits by foreign leaders. Muraleedharan further said that India and the UAE have expressed interest in South-South Cooperation, implying greater engagement among developing countries.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Parliament Narendra Modi UAE Visit New Delhi Sabha July 2019 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

14 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

14 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

14 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.