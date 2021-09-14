Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum recognises UAE businesses that are joining the Expo 2020 journey

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, has recognised more than 45 organisations in the UAE that have invested in bringing their employees to Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

In a ceremony held in Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed, accompanied by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, praised the organisations for recognising the incredible opportunities Expo 2020 Dubai is presenting.

Semi-government, free zone and corporate organisations were among those congratulated, including a number of Expo 2020 Partners: DP World, Global Trade Partner; PepsiCo, Official Beverage and Snack Partner; SAP, Innovative Enterprise Software Partner; UPS, Official Logistics Partner; and Jacobs, Official Programme Delivery Management Provider.

Sheikh Ahmed said, "Since its inception, the UAE has been an ambitious and resilient nation, facing and overcoming numerous obstacles, but rising to become an economic role model and symbol of tolerance for the world, in less than 50 years. While our lives may have been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation successfully introduced a phased economic reopening and moved onwards and upwards to pursue our goals – and Expo 2020 Dubai is at the heart of these aspirations.

"Expo 2020 is a catalyst for economic activity in the UAE and beyond, and will also be an unforgettable experience for millions of people. I am pleased to see that many organisations have recognised the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that it will offer and I thank them for choosing to be part of our incredible journey."

Expo 2020 presents numerous initiatives that will galvanise the economy, building on the UAE’s reputation for facilitating business and trade, with world-class infrastructure, business-friendly regulatory frameworks and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Among these is Thrive Together – a dedicated, business-focused programme offering a range of curated networking, knowledge-sharing and thought-leadership events, as well as tailored products and services that will enable visitors and participants to explore new business opportunities, form impactful partnerships and collaborate towards sustained economic prosperity in the UAE, the region and beyond. It also leverages the connecting power of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will bring together 192 nations, as well as multilateral organisations, academic institutions and millions of visitors to inspire meaningful change and create a brighter future for all.

The companies that have purchased Expo 2020 Dubai passes for employees include: Al Naboodah Group Enterprises, Al Sahel Contracting, ALEC, BESIX Construct LLC, CEO Clubs Network, Chevron Al Khalij, Clyde & Co, Commercial Bank International, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHL Express, Doka Gulf FZE, DP World, Dragon Oil Holdings, Driven Properties, du, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Holding, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai South, Emirates Global Aluminium, Emirates Steel, Fine Hygienic Holding, Global Village, Henkel, Honeywell International Middle East, HSBC Bank Middle East, International Free Zone Authority Dubai, ITHRA Dubai, Jacobs, Khansaheb, KPMG Lower Gulf, Lafarge, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla, Nakheel, National Bank of Fujairah, Odoo Middle East DMCC, PepsiCo, PwC, Saipem Netherlands BV, SAP, Sharaf Group, Societe Generale, The First Group, UPS and Zegna.