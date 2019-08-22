UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Al-Azhar Lauds Formation Of Human Fraternity Document Higher Committee

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, Dr. Ahmed el-Tayyeb, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, praised the formation of a higher committee to achieve the goals of ''Human Fraternity Document''.

The document was signed by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. el-Tayyeb, during the Pope’s visit to the UAE in February.

He added that the one-of-a-kind document in modern history served as a foundation to spread the culture of citizenship, coexistence, and brotherhood among people.

The Grand Imam stressed that the formation of the committee came at an important time and required all peace lovers to unite and join the efforts to spread coexistence, brotherhood, and tolerance throughout the world.

He congratulated the members of the committee for choosing this humanitarian mission and urged them to work with due diligence during the upcoming period to spread the principles of the document across the world so as to achieve security, coexistence, and peace for everyone.

The Grand Imam also stressed that spreading the principles of the document and its application in people's lives would contribute to security and stability around the world.

