Sheikh Hamdan affirms Dubai Government’s full support to Emirates Airline

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has said that the Government of Dubai is fully committed to supporting Emirates Airline during the current global climate.

As a shareholder of Emirates, the Government of Dubai will inject equity into the company, considering its strategic importance to the Dubai and UAE economy, and the airline’s key role in positioning the emirate as a major international aviation hub. Further details in this regard will be announced at a later stage, Sheikh Hamdan said.

[Image Credit: Dubai Government Media Office]