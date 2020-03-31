UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Hamdan Affirms Dubai Government’s Full Support To Emirates Airline

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:45 PM

Sheikh Hamdan affirms Dubai Government’s full support to Emirates Airline

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has said that the Government of Dubai is fully committed to supporting Emirates Airline during the current global climate.

As a shareholder of Emirates, the Government of Dubai will inject equity into the company, considering its strategic importance to the Dubai and UAE economy, and the airline’s key role in positioning the emirate as a major international aviation hub. Further details in this regard will be announced at a later stage, Sheikh Hamdan said.

[Image Credit: Dubai Government Media Office]

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Company Rashid Hub Media Government

Recent Stories

Here are all the reasons why you need to get your ..

4 minutes ago

Tanzania records first death from coronavirus

3 minutes ago

DC to take possible steps preventing from Coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

Australia enlists particle accelerator in coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

Over Third of New COVID-19 Patients in Moscow Aged ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Says He ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.