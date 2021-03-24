UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler Of Dubai And UAE Finance Minister, Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:47 AM

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy ruler of Dubai and UAE Finance Minister, passes away

Sheikh Hamdan was brother of UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March24th, 2021) United Arab Emirates Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s brother Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum passed away.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum was deputy ruler of Dubai and UAE minister of Finance and Industry.

Taking to Twitter, UAE ruler, Vice-President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohamamd Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum announced the sad demise of his brother.

Sheikh Hamdan was born on Dec 25th, 1945 and was the second son of the late ruler Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

He got his formal education in Dubai, did his early school at the Al-Ahlia school in Dubai and completed his further studies at the Bell School of Languages in Cambridge.

He became the UAE’s first minister of Finance and Industry in 1971, a position he held until his death. Sheikh Rashid played an important role in developing the country’s financial policies and the government spending.

