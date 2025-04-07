Open Menu

Sheikh Hamdan’s Visit To India Reflects Depth Of Exceptional Relations: IBPC Dubai

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of exceptional relations: IBPC Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of the Indian business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai), said that the visit of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to India is a true embodiment of the exceptional relations between the two nations.

“It reflects the leadership’s shared commitment to continuously enhancing bilateral relations in pursuit of a future vision rooted in integration and openness," he added.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Balachandran noted that the historical and close ties between the UAE and India have seen remarkable progress, setting a global example of constructive cooperation. This advancement not only serves the interests of both nations but also generates broader positive impacts for the region and the world at large.

He indicated that the shared values between the two friendly countries form a solid foundation for sustained engagement, values that have been significantly strengthened over the past two decades. “This mutual understanding is reflected in the deep respect between Emirati citizens and the Indian expatriate community. The result is a unique synergy, combining the hospitality of the host nation with the commitment and diligence of the Indian community, creating a dynamic and productive economic ecosystem,” he noted.

Balachandran also highlighted that strengthening bilateral ties has laid the groundwork for deeper levels of future partnership. He pointed to landmark initiatives such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and government-led forums like I2U2 as examples of the joint ambition to elevate cooperation to new heights.

