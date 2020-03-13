UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Isa Bin Rashid Al-Khalifa, Icon Of Bahrain Sport, Dies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:30 PM

Sheikh Isa bin Rashid Al-Khalifa, icon of Bahrain sport, dies

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2020) MANAMA, 12th March 2020 (WAM) - Bahrain's Royal Court mourned the death of Sheikh Isa bin Rashid bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, who passed away on Thursday.

In a statement carried by Bahrain news Agency, BNA, the Royal Court prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace and give his family solace and fortitude.

The King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Affairs (SCYS), Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, paid tribute to Sheikh Isa, widely known as the icon of national sport, hailing "his lifetime prolific march to serve the Kingdom of Bahrain in all fields and contributions in laying the foundations for the sectors of youth and sports."

Related Topics

Sports Manama Rashid Bahrain March 2020 Family All Court

Recent Stories

Gold Continues Downward Path, Palladium Recovers A ..

2 minutes ago

French football season suspended 'until further no ..

2 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

2 minutes ago

IAS Scientific Conference postponed in wake of tra ..

2 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 150 billion ..

5 minutes ago

Indian Premier League postponed till April 15 over ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.