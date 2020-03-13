Sheikh Isa bin Rashid Al-Khalifa, icon of Bahrain sport, dies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2020) MANAMA, 12th March 2020 (WAM) - Bahrain's Royal Court mourned the death of Sheikh Isa bin Rashid bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, who passed away on Thursday.

In a statement carried by Bahrain news Agency, BNA, the Royal Court prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace and give his family solace and fortitude.

The King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Affairs (SCYS), Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, paid tribute to Sheikh Isa, widely known as the icon of national sport, hailing "his lifetime prolific march to serve the Kingdom of Bahrain in all fields and contributions in laying the foundations for the sectors of youth and sports."