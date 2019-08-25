UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Khalifa Extends Invitation To Kazakh President To Visit UAE

Sun 25th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh President to visit UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended an invitation to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan to visit the UAE.

Delivering the invitation and congratulatory message was Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, during a meeting with the Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed the greetings His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed to President Tokayev, noting the distinguished ties between the two countries.

He also passed on Sheikh Khalifa's congratulations to the Kazakh President on his election win earlier this year.

Atamkulov also relayed the greetings of President Tokayev to the UAE President, highlighting the UAE's leading stature in the global arena.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Dr. Al Jaber also met with Murat Nurtleuov, Aide to the President of Kazakhstan on International Affairs, where they discussed means to expand ties between the two countries.

