Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain Completes Preparation For Ramadan
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 02:47 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain City has completed its readiness to receive worshippers during the Holy Month of Ramadan, as specialised teams have maintained the mosque's facilities and systems.
To ensure smooth entry and exit, the mosque has opened all its entrances to worshippers. Work teams and security guards have also been trained on the vehicle entry and exit plan, and the movement of worshippers.
The Mosque has cooperated with the relevant authorities to provide police patrols to secure the external routes on the public street to prevent congestion and obstruct traffic.
A total of 2,176 car parking spaces have been provided, with 28 spaces allocated for people of determination. The parking lots have been painted and provided with directional signs to facilitate access and distinguish their categories.
Directional signs have also been installed throughout the mosque to facilitate access to its facilities and halls, and to ensure the comfort of its visitors. The Centre has been keen to provide the best services to worshippers, such as distributing copies of the Holy Quran in various sizes, in addition to distributing drinking water to worshippers throughout the mosque, and providing wheelchairs. The mosque is also prepared to provide more than 10,000 Iftar meals for fasting people in the mosque throughout the Holy Month.
It is worth noting that the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has made available to the public the latest developments related to the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain during the Holy Month of Ramadan, through the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque account in Al Ain City on the Instagram platform (@skgmuae).
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi
UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Water Forum
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN Secretary-General congratulates Muslims on advent of Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on adve ..3 minutes ago
-
South Korean institutions' foreign securities holdings hit all-time high in 20243 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February3 minutes ago
-
UN Ocean Forum to discuss ocean economy, sustainable use of marine resources3 minutes ago
-
World Bank approves $100 mn project to strengthen higher education in Tunisia3 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood3 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives in UAE, overseas5 minutes ago