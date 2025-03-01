Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain City has completed its readiness to receive worshippers during the Holy Month of Ramadan, as specialised teams have maintained the mosque's facilities and systems.

To ensure smooth entry and exit, the mosque has opened all its entrances to worshippers. Work teams and security guards have also been trained on the vehicle entry and exit plan, and the movement of worshippers.

The Mosque has cooperated with the relevant authorities to provide police patrols to secure the external routes on the public street to prevent congestion and obstruct traffic.

A total of 2,176 car parking spaces have been provided, with 28 spaces allocated for people of determination. The parking lots have been painted and provided with directional signs to facilitate access and distinguish their categories.

Directional signs have also been installed throughout the mosque to facilitate access to its facilities and halls, and to ensure the comfort of its visitors. The Centre has been keen to provide the best services to worshippers, such as distributing copies of the Holy Quran in various sizes, in addition to distributing drinking water to worshippers throughout the mosque, and providing wheelchairs. The mosque is also prepared to provide more than 10,000 Iftar meals for fasting people in the mosque throughout the Holy Month.

It is worth noting that the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has made available to the public the latest developments related to the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain during the Holy Month of Ramadan, through the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque account in Al Ain City on the Instagram platform (@skgmuae).