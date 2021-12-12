UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Tawam Hospital To Accept Broader Range Of Medical Insurance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced that Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and Tawam Hospital will now accept a broader range of medical insurance.

The coverage expansion is in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to provide quality healthcare to all its citizens and residents. Both UAE citizens and residents will now be able to access both SKMC and Tawam Hospital’s services.

Dr. Safa Azaat Al Mustafa, Acting Chief Executive Officer, SKMC, commented, "This is another positive step forward in helping us deliver on Abu Dhabi’s vision of delivering exceptional healthcare for all citizens and residents. This announcement means that our SKMC’s centres of excellence, such as our specialist and world-class pediatric services, will be available to more insurance types. In addition to strengthening SEHA’s integrated healthcare model, it will broaden healthcare access for both adults and children across the Emirate."

Commenting on the announcement, Saeed Jaber Kuwaiti, Chief Executive Officer at Tawam Hospital, said, "We welcome the decision by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to permit Tawam Hospital to accept more types of insured patients. This will ensure we can expand access to SEHA’s world-class services, such as Tawam Hospital’s Oncology Centre, to even more patients from across Abu Dhabi. This announcement will help us in our mission to continue to elevate healthcare for all and cater to the needs of all patients.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) – a 531-bed acute care hospital - delivers exceptional and complete medical and surgical services to patients through its 16 outpatient clinics, and covers specialties such as dentistry, neurology, emergency medicine, dermatology and critical care.

The hospital also prides itself on its renowned pediatrics centre of excellence, which provides specialised and subspecialised pediatric services along with multidisciplinary treatment approach. SKMC has the largest Pediatric Critical Care Unit and the largest Pediatric Emergency Department in the UAE. During 2019 – 2021, SKMC has treated over 525,648 patients of all ages from across the UAE.

The medical services provided at Tawam Hospital include anesthesiology, emergency medicine, general medicine, oncology services, pediatrics, critical care management, obstetric & gynecology, radiology, surgery, dentistry, among many others.

Treating over 744,833 patients between 2019 – 2021, Tawam Hospital is one of the largest hospitals in the UAE, with a capacity of 531 beds, 48 emergency beds, 9 operating rooms and 81 specialised clinics. Tawam Hospital is also home to its world-class Oncology Centre – the main national cancer treatment centre, as well as a regional referral centre.

