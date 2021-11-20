UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Upgrades Pediatric Emergency Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), has demonstrated its continuing pledge to caring for and treating young patients by expanding and renovating its Pediatric Emergency Department, on the occasion of Universal Children’s Day.

Carried out to help youngsters and their families feel safe by SKMC’s specially trained pediatric staff, the child-friendly renovations include adding a dedicated entrance to the department, with walls lined with fun artworks designed to make children feel welcome.

"With more than half our child admissions coming through the Emergency Department and keeping in mind the age of our patients, we not only wanted to provide exceptional care but also provide children with a safe and calming environment," said Dr.

Nawal Al Kaabi, Chief Medical Officer at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

SKMC’s Pediatric Emergency Department is one of the largest in the UAE; with 21 individual rooms, 11 board-certified paediatricians and pediatric emergency physicians plus 16 specialised registered nurses in addition to health professionals, administrators and patient experience teams, it is well equipped to provide the best quality care for infants, children and teenagers up to the age of 16.

The department treats more than 60,000 children each year. Its services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help youngsters suffering from a serious or life-threatening illness or injury.

