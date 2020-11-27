UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Mansour Bin Mohammed Becomes Patron Of The DP World Tour Championship

Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed becomes Patron of the DP World Tour Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, has become the Patron of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, the European Tour’s season-ending tournament.

Sheikh Mansour takes over the patronage of the Tour’s final Rolex Series event from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, whom he has replaced as chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai returns to Jumeirah Golf Estates for the 12th consecutive edition from 10th to 13th December, 2020.

Since its inception in 2009, the tournament has become one of the most high-profile events on the golfing Calendar, with past winners including Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and the reigning champion Jon Rahm, who last November claimed the title for the second time in three years and was also crowned the 2019 Race to Dubai Champion.

It is one of only four events in the emirate with a five-star rating as part of the Dubai Sports Council’s Sports Event Ranking System.

Sheikh Mansour said, "Dubai is one of the top sporting destinations of the world, especially for golf fans and aficionados, and it is only befitting that we host the season-ending finale of the European Tour here.

"This event is a double-celebration for golf, and this year, it will hold an even greater symbolism given all the challenges we have faced since the COVID-19 outbreak.

So, we look forward to welcoming the world’s leading golfers back to Dubai for the 12th edition of the DP World Tour Championship, as well as the culmination of the Race to Dubai."

Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive, added, "We thank Sheikh Hamdan for all of his support and we look forward to working with Sheikh Mansoor to ensure the continued success of this prestigious tournament on the world stage.

"We are also grateful to our title sponsor DP World, as well as our event partners Jumeirah Golf Estates, Rolex, Emirates, BMW, Atlantis, the Palm, CNN and Zurich, along with Emirates Golf Federation, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Tourism."

An additional event was recently announced by the European Tour with the Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World set to be played on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates the week preceding the DP World Tour Championship, from 2nd to 5th December, a captivating double-header that will bring conclude the 2020 season.

Attendance at both events will be for guests only. Golf fans can follow the action on the Dubai Sports channel in the UAE or by tuning into their local network as well as staying up to date with all of the action at www.europeantour.com and on the European Tour’s social media channels.

Both tournaments will be subject to stringent safety and testing protocols set out in the to

