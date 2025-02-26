Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd edition

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Supreme Organising Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honoured 55 winners in its third edition under the theme “Innovative Farmers and Breeders with a Sustainable Vision.”

The awards ceremony, held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, was attended by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi and Managing Director of ADAFSA, Dr. Tariq Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, and Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Chair of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Award, alongside senior officials, stakeholders, media representatives, and influencers.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak expressed appreciation for the leadership’s unwavering support for the agricultural sector and commitment to sustainability and food security. She commended Sheikh Mansour’s patronage of the award, encouraging farmers and breeders to innovate and excel.

She stated, “Today, we celebrate winners whose dedication to best agricultural practices and advanced technologies embodies this award’s vision. The third edition saw record participation, with 451 competitors across multiple categories, alongside thousands of visitors engaging in agricultural and sustainability-focused events.”

She emphasised that the award is part of a national strategy to enhance food security and agricultural sustainability, aligning with the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 and Net Zero 2050 goals. She highlighted the importance of innovation, youth engagement, and the role of farmers and innovators in environmental sustainability, water conservation, carbon emission reduction, and biodiversity protection.

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi confirmed that the award has become a leading national platform for agricultural excellence and innovation. The third edition attracted 451 participants across four main categories and 13 subcategories.

“This year’s submissions were of exceptional quality, evaluated through rigorous assessments, including field visits, to ensure fairness and transparency. With a total prize fund of AED10 million, the award reflects our leadership’s commitment to recognising excellence in the agricultural sector,” she stated.

Since its inception, the award has honoured 107 winners across its first two editions, with total prizes worth AED16.7 million, reinforcing its impact on agricultural advancement.

The committee is committed to promoting winners' achievements, sharing success stories, and encouraging knowledge exchange to advance sustainable agricultural practices and food security at local and regional levels. The award continues to inspire innovation in plant and livestock agriculture, enhance sector competitiveness, and drive sustainable economic development.

The winners in various categories included distinguished Names in farming and livestock breeding. Among them, Faisal Salem Al Nuaimi secured first place for the best open agriculture farm, followed by Majid Muhair Al Ketbi and Salem Issa Al Mazrouei. In the best greenhouse farm category, Saeed Meher Al Ketbi won first place, with Khamis Matar Al Mansouri and Hamed Ahmed Al Hamed following. In the best fruit production farm category, Mohammed Shaml Al Mamari took the top spot, with Khalfan Humaid Al Mutaiwi and Rashid Abdullah Al Murr ranking second and third. Sultan Saeed Al Shamsi won the best organic farm category, while Hilal Khamis Al Muraikhi and Salah Salem Al Shamsi were also recognised. In the best productive animal farm category, first place was awarded to Raya Salem Ali Al Lamki, followed by Ghanem Sultan Al Suwaidi and Wael Sakhr Ali Al Musabi. Fish Farm LLC was named the best small-scale producer, while Al Nayfat Arabian Farm and Al Musaddarat Sheep Farm received second and third place.

Mohammed Hadef Mohammed Al Nuaimi won first place in the best beekeeper category, with Mohammed Hassan Ali Al Zaabi and Badr Batti Salem Al Shamsi securing second and third place. In aquaculture, Gulf Aqua Culture claimed first place, followed by Agrioceanic Fish Farming LLC and Capital Agro Agricultural Production Farm. The agricultural innovation category was led by Sultan Mohammed Ghadeer Al Mazrouei, with Rashid Salim Rashid Al Ketbi and Mohammed Shu’aib Al Hammadi following. Armela Farms was named the best commercial plant farm, while Emirates Bio Farm won the best commercial livestock farm, with Ruboo Remah Dairy Farm securing second place.

In the outstanding female farmer category, Qamasha Saeed Al Mazrouei won first place, followed by Maryam Khadem Al Mazrouei and Salima Sultan Al Shamsi. The outstanding female breeder category was led by Salma Salman Al Hinai, with Huda Mubarak Mohammed Al Balushi and Maryam Mohammed Rashid Al Maqbali in second and third places.

The award’s partners were also recognised for their contributions, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Supreme Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, Abu Dhabi Media Network, Emirates news Agency (WAM), ADNOC Group, Emirates Association of Poultry Breeders, and Lulu Group International.