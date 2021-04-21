Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant 2021 recipients announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) Emirates Foundation, which administers the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant programme, today announced the Names of this year’s grant recipients.

The five 2021 grant recipients are Maryam Abdulla Al Memari, Master of Science in Environmental Sciences and Policy from Johns Hopkins University; Maryam Omar Bin Haider, Master of Science in Public Health (Mental Health) from King's College London; Alya Sultan Alghfeli, Masters in Furniture Design from the Polytechnic University of Milan; Eiman Abdulla Al Messabi, Master’s Degree in Environment: Dynamics of Territories and Societies from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; and Noora Mohammad Al Hashimi, Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology from United Arab Emirates University.

Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation, said, "This programme, launched under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to supporting Emirati students, preparing them for the global challenges of the 21st century. It was among the first education grant programmes that specifically focused on encouraging students to purse studies that contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic development.

"

"This year’s grant recipients are outstanding Emirati students and we are looking forward to helping them fulfil their academic goals at the highest level," he added.

Nagi Wakim, Acting Provost at Zayed University, said, "The Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant for Zayed University graduates is an important opportunity for graduates wishing to further their studies in various academic disciplines in the most prestigious local and global universities. This will positively impact their skills and will provide them with expertise to support their future scientific and professional careers. This grant is also in line with the wise leadership’s support to young people as it promotes investing in young talent and providing the national economy with qualified cadres."

Since its launch in 2011, the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant programme has supported 78 accomplished Zayed University graduates, who collectively earned 58 Master's Degrees and 15 PhDs from UAE and top international universities.