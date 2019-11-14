UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Egyptian President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Thursday Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who is on a two-day state visit to the UAE.

A state reception in honour of the Egyptian President at Qasr Al Watan in the capital featured an aerial display of the Egyptian flag over palace skies by the National Aerobatic Team, 'Al Fursan,' as well as folklore performances.

As part of the reception, Sheikh Mohamed and his guest stood on the podium of honour while the national anthems of the UAE and Egypt were played, followed by a 21-gun salute.

