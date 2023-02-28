Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards 26 UAE students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced the 2022/2023 class of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme (SMSP), which offers a select cohort of talented university students unique access to specially designed courses, lectures, leadership experiences, networking, and graduate school counselling.

Established by NYUAD, in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi education Council (ADEC), the programme recruits students from the UAE’s Federal institutions of higher learning: United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Zayed University (ZU), and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT).

Of the 60 applicants to the programme, 26 were selected as SMSP scholars by a notable panel of judges from NYUAD, NYU New York, and leaders from the local community.

Co-chair of the Scholars Programme Steering Committee, H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated, “the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme recognises promising students and provides them with unparalleled educational and leadership development opportunities.”

She also highlighted the UAE’s unwavering support as the Primary force behind the selected scholars’ continued success, emphasising that “they are the future leaders of tomorrow who will help serve this nation, fulfil its ambitions, and ensure it is always at the international forefront.

NYUAD Senior Vice Provost for Strategy and Planning Fatma Abdulla said, “The academic, leadership and cross-cultural experiences the students will experience in the coming months will not only prepare them for graduate school, but also serve them in their future careers. The faculty and staff look forward to working with them in this exciting step on their journey.”

Scholars will split into two groups to explore one of two courses. One is entitled “Challenges of the New Political Economy”, taught by the former US Ambassador to the UAE Michael Corbin. The second offering is “Crises in Context: The Forces That Shape the Great Events of Our Time”, taught by noted author and journalist James Traub.

The remaining courses include leadership development, public speaking and presentations, critical thinking, and persuasive writing. The scholars will also take courses on leadership development, public speaking and public presentations, and critical thinking and persuasive writing.

The SMSP has been ongoing since 2008 and has seen 14 batches of students graduate during that time. From 300 alumni, 130 students have subsequently enrolled in or graduated from graduate school, with 13 students enrolling in or graduating from PhD programs, five of whom also hold graduate degrees.