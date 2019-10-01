(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) MONTREAL, 30th September 2019 (WAM) - The UAE, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, held a reception at the 40th General Assembly at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, in Montreal, Canada.

The event is a part of UAE’s ongoing re-election campaign for ICAO membership. It reflects the UAE’s culture and celebrates the first cycle of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid International Global Aviation Award winners. The award honours aviation pioneers who have made significant contributions to the development of the aviation industry.

The award also highlights countries, business organisations and individuals around the world and recognise their contributions to the success of the aviation sector. It focuses on the quality of air transport infrastructure, safety and security standards, cooperation and support within ICAO contracting states, individual contributions and innovation.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, said, "The UAE is taking a new step by honouring aviation sector leaders who have had an important impact in the aviation industry that contributed to the growth and sustainability of the sector. Through the award, we reaffirm the UAE and it leadership keenness to commit to all the goals and strategies that will enable the ICAO to achieve its goals, and support the 'No country left behind' initiative. The award, on its first cycle in the Year of Tolerance, is an affirmation of the message of tolerance that we transmit through honouring, and our appreciation to all contributors from different cultures and regions.

The award was held at the UAE’s reception, and this year it adopted the message of tolerance sent by the leaders and people of the UAE to the world through various sectors and entities in the country, including the civil aviation sector, which is vital today in the strengthening of social relations and the harmonious living between different peoples and religions.

Emirati artist Faisal Al-Sari played the musical anthem of Zayed, which incorporates the spirit of the global symphony and the melody of the UAE in a message of harmony, acceptance, tolerance and love. The anthem comes to confirm the vision of late Sheikh Zayed, that is reflected in UAE’s initiatives.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said, "This year, the celebration came in a different theme that reflects tolerance and love and it highlights the UAE's identity based on the vision of our founding father Sheikh Zayed, today we are bringing the world together by celebrating the success and development of the sector."

Uruguay won the most improved Quality of Aviation Infrastructure award, Dominican Republic and Singapore clinched outstanding global outreach award, Singapore won excellent international cooperation programmes award.

John Burley was awarded the Aviation Personality of the Triennium for his outstanding commitment to spreading his message of signing the Open Skies Agreement and opening the market that helped the growth of the aviation industry.