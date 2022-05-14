Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan elected as UAE President

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ministry of Presidential Affairs say Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has unanimously been elected under Article 51 of the Constitution as the President of the UAE to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Council held a meeting on Saturday at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed, who served as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince since November 2004, will also be the 17th Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed has also served as the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces since January 2005.

On Friday, the UAE announced 40 days of mourning on Friday after death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who ruled the UAE since 2004. Government and private offices were closed for three days starting Saturday, with work to resume on Tuesday, May 17.