UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Named Amir Of Kuwait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:15 PM

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad named Amir of Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been named the Amir of Kuwait after the passing of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti government said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, on behalf of the Cabinet, prayed for mercy on the soul of the deceased. The Cabinet prays for the success of the new ruler in his efforts to ensure the security and growth of the country, added the statement, carried by the Kuwait news Agency.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kuwait Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Philippine Defense Ministry Seeks US Confirmation ..

10 minutes ago

CDA demolishes several illegal structures in Secto ..

10 minutes ago

Russia to Continue Mediation Efforts on Karabakh i ..

10 minutes ago

Police hold camp for Thalassemia patients

10 minutes ago

Armenia Informed EEC of Readiness to Host Meeting ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Had Phone Conversation With Armenian Prime M ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.