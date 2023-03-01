UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum Named Honourary President Of Arab Padel Federation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 11:45 AM

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourary President of Arab Padel Federation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Federation (UAEPA), has been named the Honourary President of the Arab Padel Federation (APF) during its first General Assembly in Cairo, Egypt.

With Ahmed Ghaturi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Padel Federation, winning the General Assembly vote to secure the inaugural APF Presidency, Sheikh Saeed was installed as Honourary President in recognition of the UAE’s status as the first Arab country to practise padel, and in appreciation of his efforts to spread the game across the Arab world.

“For many years, the UAE has played an important role in nurturing the growth of padel, both at a grassroots level and in hosting major professional events. Our work continues apace, and we are determined to expand the sport across the Arab world, therefore, it is a great privilege and tremendous honour to be recognised by the APF President and the APF Board of Directors,” said Sheikh Saeed.

In other votes at the General Assembly, the AFP finalised its first-ever Board of Directors with Saeed Muhammad Al-Marri, the Secretary of the UAEPA, joining Kuwait Padel Federation’s board member Abdullah Al-Roudhan, Fahd Kanoo, the President of the Bahrain Padel Federation, and Khalid bin Suleiman Al-Saeed, President of the Saudi Padel Federation, on the Board.

Al-Roudhan will serve as the Vice President of the AFP.

“With a clear mandate now in place, I look forward to working with the APF President, Honourary President, and my fellow Board members to continue developing the game of padel across the region. Our goals are to set new participation benchmarks among Arab men, women, boys and girls, and see more world-class international events held across APF member countries,” said Al-Marri.

Elsewhere in the voting, Egypt will serve as the APF headquarters until the next General Assembly, which the Federation’s six member countries will attend - Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE - in addition to a representative of the Sudan Padel Federation.

