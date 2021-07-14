UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Saud Honours Outstanding Graduates In Umm Al Qaiwain

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:15 PM

Sheikh Saud honours outstanding graduates in Umm Al Qaiwain

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has honoured the top male and female high school students in Umm Al Qaiwain for the academic year 2020/2021.

His Highness congratulated the outstanding students for their excellence and wished them success in continuing their scientific and professional careers and developing their capabilities, creativity and innovation to serve the country.

The Ruler explained that education is the basis for building civilisations and the pillar of the comprehensive and sustainable development of societies, stressing the need for the education system in the UAE to keep pace with present and future requirements.

He explained that the excellence achieved by the male and female students in the country indicates their sense of responsibility towards the homeland and the leadership.

The students, in turn, thanked Sheikh Saud for his honouring, stressing that his support will motivate them to continue their higher studies and excel.

