UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Completes First Hip Arthroscopy In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first hip arthroscopy in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) has announced that it successfully completed the first hip arthroscopy in the UAE capital as part of a hip labral tear repair procedure for a 69-year-old Emirati patient.

The patient had been experiencing excruciating hip/groin pain for the past four years. Upon visiting SSMC and completing tests and appointments, she was diagnosed with a hip labral tear. The medical team opted to repair the labrum arthroscopically and the procedure was completed successfully.

The arthroscopic procedure involves the insertion of a narrow tube attached to a fiber-optic video camera and surgical tools through small incisions, approximately the size of a buttonhole. The procedure is designed to diagnose and treat joint pathology as a day care procedure.

Dr. Sheik Hussain, consultant orthopedic surgeon, SSMC, said, "The patient’s symptoms involved painful catching and locking sensation and despite her age there was minimal arthritic changes along with a labral tear confirmed by MRI scan which was a key factor in our decision to proceed with a minimally invasive tactic as opposed to a more traditional approach. We were hopeful to eliminate the hip pain by completing the labral repair. Considering the age, traditional surgery would have resulted in additional pain and lengthy recovery time with minimal overall benefit and also future surgery like hip replacement would have inferior outcomes.

Hip arthroscopy allows the surgeon to visualise the deep seated hip joint and surrounding areas outside the joint, and perform procedures without making a large incision. The advantages of this approach include limited trauma to the joint (which minimises hip pain and scarring), shortened recovery time, and less physical therapy during the recovery phase. In addition, traditional methods of hip surgery involve long scar, significant tissue trauma and placement of screws into the thigh bone, the removal of which requires a second surgery resulting in increased risk of infection, clots in the leg vein, and a lengthy hospital stay and rehabilitation phase.

"Nine out of 10 patients who undergo a hip arthroscopy are discharged on the same day fully weight-bearing and within one week can stop using crutches," added Dr. Hussain.

Following the hip arthroscopy and labral repair, the patient spent one day in the hospital before going home, underwent physiotherapy, and continued visiting SSMC for follow-ups to monitor her progress. She reports drastically decreased hip pain and better function.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Same

Recent Stories

City’s Iconic Organizations celebrated at K-Elec ..

3 minutes ago

PTA Launches CERT Portal for Telecom Industry

7 minutes ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Honouring pioneers is consol ..

13 minutes ago

Red Cross Says CAR 'Really Falling Short' of Objec ..

9 minutes ago

Rain with thunderstorm likely at scattered place o ..

9 minutes ago

ICRC Warns CAR May See Greater Rate of Violent Cri ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.