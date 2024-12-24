Open Menu

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Delivers Quintuplets In Medical Milestone

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a subsidiary of the PureHealth group, today announced the extraordinary delivery of five newborn babies – all from a quintuplet pregnancy.

Quintuplet pregnancy is extremely rare, with spontaneous occurrences happening in approximately 1 in 45 to 60 million pregnancies (Pediatrix).

The successful delivery is a major breakthrough as such pregnancies can be fraught with numerous complications and risks to both the mother and the newborns.

Acknowledging the achievement, Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Acting Chief Medical Officer at SSMC, stated, “We have unique obstetrical and neonatology services at SSMC, capable of managing critical pregnancies through a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach. We are proud to provide exceptional patient care and a highly skilled medical team dedicated to delivering swift and effective treatment for complex cases.”

Further highlighting SSMC’s exceptional maternal and neonatal healthcare capabilities, this groundbreaking accomplishment represents a significant milestone in neonatal medicine for the UAE – documented instance where all five babies, delivered at just 25 weeks of gestation, were successfully delivered and were discharged home in good health.

Dr. Muhieddine Seoud, Chair of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at SSMC, said, “High order pregnancies carry significant maternal risks and should only be cared for in a specialised tertiary obstetrical centre where all ancillary services are available. We take pride in having all the necessary expertise here to ensure the best possible outcomes for both mother and baby.”

A total of 45 medical professionals, including nine neonatologists, four obstetricians, and 10 neonatal intensive care nursing staff, were involved in the delivery, which was performed as an emergency Caesarean section. Ultimately, the procedure proceeded without complications, owing to SSMC’s multispeciality expertise and organisational proficiency.

Birth at 25 weeks is classified as extremely premature and, as such, each of the quintuplets required immediate and intensive medical attention due to their exceptionally low birth weights, which ranged from 588 to 801 grams.

Following the delivery, the mother was discharged after one week, while all five newborns were able to join her following a stay in the NICU. The family is currently receiving regular follow-up care at SSMC’s outpatient clinic, ensuring ongoing support provided by the hospital’s paediatric and related multidisciplinary team.

