Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City free of COVID-19 cases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) The Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), has announced that Sheikh Shakbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi is free of COVID-19 cases, as a result of consistent efforts from Abu Dhabi's health sector and the National Screening Programme's early detection mechanisms, which have drastically reduced the number of cases requiring medical care.

DoH explained that stringent behind-the-scenes measures were being implemented, in coordination with SEHA, for the hospital to once again facilitate access to high quality medical care for all patients in the Emirate, whilst adhering to the globally-recognised levels of safety, disinfection and sterilisation across the hospital.

"We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for the frontline heroes. We have witnessed the remarkable results of their relentless efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased recovery rates have reached their most positive stages as a direct result of the unified teamwork from all relevant entities," said Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Acting Undersecretary of DoH.

"Today, all the healthcare facilities continue their journey of endless giving and supporting where they can to ensure the health and well-being of all members of the community. Their doors remain open as they continue to provide healthcare services in line with the highest quality standards and excellence," he added.

Rashid Al Qubaisi, the Deputy CEO of SEHA, emphasized SEHA's commitment to establish Abu Dhabi as the healthcare hub for the region by introducing world-class healthcare services with a key focus of bringing latest technology and treatment methods to its facilities as well as enhancing the skills of its medical workforce.

Aligned with the vision set forth by the UAE's leadership, SEHA is equipped to provide the best medical care to the community. It has been at the forefront of the nation's response to COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring effective medical care is provided to the public.

"Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi is known for consistent delivery of world-class healthcare services and have now been accredited as licensed centers of excellence by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi.

This recognition is a result of adopting best practices including employing doctors, nurses with global medical accreditations and highly experienced administrative teams along with equipping its facilities with the most advanced diagnostics. Together, these factors enable us at SEHA to reinforce our vision – to establish a world-class healthcare delivery model in Abu Dhabi by leveraging the power of innovative technologies and Artificial Intelligence," he added Al Qubaisi further reinforced the role of SEHA in the UAE's health sector saying, "We feel a sense of duty and responsibility to providing the best health care services to the entire community. This is part of SEHA's alignment with the Abu Dhabi government's vision and strategy, focusing on ensuring citizens and residents have access to the highest levels of healthcare."

"SEHA is the cornerstone of Abu Dhabi's healthcare sector. It builds on a legacy and experience for providing the most advanced health care to entire community, through the most integrated network in the UAE. This is possible as SEHA's facilities offer the best of advanced capabilities, in addition to possessing technologies which allow us to make major leaps in the delivery of patient care, by talented, driven and passionate medical teams, across different specialties and disciplines. Moreover, SEHA is led by a dedicated management team," he added.

DoH implemented its comprehensive plan at the start of the pandemic to increase the capacity of the Intensive Care Departments and the maximum overall capacity at hospitals in the emirate. This includes exchanging assets and resources between public and private sector entities, as well as maintaining constant supervision of the supply of medicine, medical equipment and laboratory capabilities to conduct COVID-19 tests.

DoH also announced that a number of hospitals in the emirate have become completely devoid of coronavirus cases as a result of their preparedness to provide the necessary healthcare services to all members of society.