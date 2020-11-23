Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City introduces pioneering spiral enteroscopy to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Physicians at Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, SSMC, a joint-venture between Mayo Clinic and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), have introduced a pioneering new endoscopic procedure that is set to significantly advance patient care.

This procedure, known as spiral enteroscopy, marks the first time the technique has been used in the UAE. It will be employed to examine, and in some cases, treat conditions in the small intestine, helping to improve diagnosis and patient outcomes for chronic and complex conditions.

Dr. Matthew Gettman, chief medical officer of the SSMC, commented, "We are extremely proud to bring a new and innovative examination and therapeutic technique to diagnose and treat small intestine conditions. Patient care and experience are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we are committed to leveraging Mayo Clinic and SEHA’s knowledge and expertise to bring the latest medical advancements and diagnostic and treatment methods to their doorstep."

As part of the UAE’s integrated health ecosystem, the SSMC is also partnering with other healthcare providers across the region to deploy spiral enteroscopy for their patients.

Spiral enteroscopy is an over-tube system that slides over an enteroscope, an instrument that inspects the inside of the intestine, and has a spiral located on the tip. The spiral is rotated to allow the enteroscope to move quickly and gather the small intestine for examination.

Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, consultant of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Medicine, and Dr. Ibrahim Al Hosani, Consultant of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, pioneered the establishment of the technique at the SSMC. Dr. Al Hosani is the first physician in Abu Dhabi to perform this technique on a patient.

"Diagnosing and treating conditions within the small intestine has traditionally involved invasive and time-consuming procedures. With innovative techniques such as spiral enteroscopy, the examination of gastrointestinal conditions and several treatment procedures now take less than half an hour, a significant improvement than the former standard time of two hours," Dr. Al Messabi said.

The technique is used to examine patients with symptoms that are indicative of gastrointestinal conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, the inflammation of the digestive tract; unclear iron deficiency anaemia, small bowel ulcerations, small bowel bleeding, and small bowel masses.

Dr. Al Hosani explained that in certain cases, physicians can also treat conditions using spiral enteroscopy, such as removing tumours, treating bleeding, or opening intestinal narrowing. It can also be utilised to dissolve a bezoar, a solid mass of indigestible material that accumulates in the digestive tract, sometimes causing a blockage in the stomach or intestinal tract.