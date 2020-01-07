UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s Emergency Department To Open 9th Jan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s Emergency Department to open 9th Jan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, the largest healthcare network in the UAE, announced that the new Emergency Department at the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, SEHA’s latest world-class facility, will begin accepting patients from 07:00 on Thursday, 9th January 2020.

Simultaneously, the Emergency Department at Mafraq Hospital will shut permanently.

On the same day, the inpatient wards at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City will be activated, signifying the full-fledged functioning of the UAE’s largest hospital.

In partnership with Mayo Clinic, a non-profit global leader in medical care, education and research, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City reflects SEHA’s commitment to medical excellence and patient experience.

The new hospital is devoted to providing the community with world-class healthcare and medical services with its cutting-edge technologies in diagnostic and medical care and globally accredited professionals. Specialised services offered at the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City cater to burns, trauma, orthopaedics and reconstructive surgery, amongst others.

Related Topics

Education UAE Company Abu Dhabi Same January 2020 From

Recent Stories

HBMSU, Alexandria University to enrich smart learn ..

55 seconds ago

Prime Minister grieved over sad demise of Fakhrudd ..

1 minute ago

Relief work continue in Astore valley after earthq ..

1 minute ago

EgyptAir Says Suspends Flights to Baghdad for Secu ..

1 minute ago

Heavy snowfall cripples life in Upper Hazara

1 minute ago

Putin Meets Assad During Visit to Damascus - Spoke ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.