Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s Emergency Department to open 9th Jan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, the largest healthcare network in the UAE, announced that the new Emergency Department at the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, SEHA’s latest world-class facility, will begin accepting patients from 07:00 on Thursday, 9th January 2020.

Simultaneously, the Emergency Department at Mafraq Hospital will shut permanently.

On the same day, the inpatient wards at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City will be activated, signifying the full-fledged functioning of the UAE’s largest hospital.

In partnership with Mayo Clinic, a non-profit global leader in medical care, education and research, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City reflects SEHA’s commitment to medical excellence and patient experience.

The new hospital is devoted to providing the community with world-class healthcare and medical services with its cutting-edge technologies in diagnostic and medical care and globally accredited professionals. Specialised services offered at the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City cater to burns, trauma, orthopaedics and reconstructive surgery, amongst others.