Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for the ‘Literature’ Category in its 15th Edition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, SZBA, longlist for the ‘Literature’ category for its 15th edition, which comprises 12 titles from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Sudan and Iraq. The Literature category attracted 584 entries for the 2020/2021 Award, which represents a 33 percent increase compared to the previous edition.

The longlisted novels include: An Taashaq Al-Hayat (To love Life) by Alawiya Sobh from Lebanon, published by Dar Al Adab Publishing & Distribution in 2020 Wajooh Al-Hosh (The Faces of the Courtyard) by Hessein Ali Hessein from Saudi Arabia, published by Le Centre Culturel Du Livre in 2020 Ghorfat Al-Mosafree (The Passengers Hall) by Ezzat El-Kamhawi from Egypt, published by Al Dar Al Masriah Al Lubnaniah in 2020 Al-Amirah wal Khatem (The Princess and the Ring) by Rachid El-Daif from Lebanon, published by Dar Al Saqi in 2020 Fee Athar Enayat Al-Zayyat (In the Footsteps of Enayat Al-Zayyat) by Iman Mersal from Egypt, published by Al Kotob Khan library in 2019 Safar Barlik(Seferberlik) by Maqbul Al-Alawi from Saudi Arabia, published by Dar Al Saqi in 2019 Hadaeqohon Al-Moaalqah (Their Hanging Gardens) by Najma Idris from Kuwait, published by Dar Al Adab Publishing & Distribution in 2019 Tabeeb Aryaf (Countryside Doctor) by Mohammed El-Mansi Qandeel from Egypt, published by Dar El Shorouk Publishing & Distribution in 2020 Tawrat Al-Mutanabbi (The Torah of Al-Mutanabbi) by Naim Abd Muhalhal from Iraq, published by Dar Ninawa Studies, Publishing & Distribution in 2019 The longlisted poetic works include: Ma Ana Feeh (What I'm Going Through) by Ahmed Al-Shahawi from Egypt, published by Al Dar Al Masriah Al Lubnaniah in 2020 Maqam Nesyan (The Shrine of Forgetfulness) by Mohammed Ibrahim Yaghob from Saudi Arabia, published by Arab Diffusion Company in 2019 Etha Hama Matar Al-Kalam (When Words Pour like Rain) by Rawda El-Haj from Sudan, published by Dar Al Misk Publishing & Distribution in 2020 Following the finalisation of all of SZBA’s longlists, the panel of judges will commence the second judging phase.

During this phase, the panel will be evaluating the longlisted books and share its reports with the Scientific Committee, which will review the books and announce the shortlists that will be evaluated by the board of Trustees, in order to select the winners.