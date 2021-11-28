Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘Translation’ category

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Book Award of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has revealed the longlisted titles for the ‘Translation’ category for its 16th edition.

From a total of 148 submissions for the 2021/22 edition, 10 titles from publishers in six Arab countries - Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Morocco and Tunisia - were nominated for the longlist.

English books translated into Arabic received the largest number of titles with six nominations.

The longlist also featured three books translated from French into Arabic, and one Arabic book translated into English.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) will be soon announcing the longlisted entries across the remaining categories.

The awards honour the outstanding achievements of innovators and thinkers in literature, the arts, and humanities in Arabic and other languages. It aims to advance Arabic literature and culture, providing new opportunities for Arabic-language writers. Authors writing about Arab culture and civilisation in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Russian also are recognised by the Award.