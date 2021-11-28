UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Zayed Book Award Announces Longlist For ‘Translation’ Category

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 02:00 PM

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘Translation’ category

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Book Award of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has revealed the longlisted titles for the ‘Translation’ category for its 16th edition.

From a total of 148 submissions for the 2021/22 edition, 10 titles from publishers in six Arab countries - Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Morocco and Tunisia - were nominated for the longlist.

English books translated into Arabic received the largest number of titles with six nominations.

The longlist also featured three books translated from French into Arabic, and one Arabic book translated into English.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) will be soon announcing the longlisted entries across the remaining categories.

The awards honour the outstanding achievements of innovators and thinkers in literature, the arts, and humanities in Arabic and other languages. It aims to advance Arabic literature and culture, providing new opportunities for Arabic-language writers. Authors writing about Arab culture and civilisation in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Russian also are recognised by the Award.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Egypt Iraq German Abu Dhabi Tunisia Saudi Arabia Morocco From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE stresses importance of concerted international ..

UAE stresses importance of concerted international efforts to combat human traff ..

33 minutes ago
 Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039 ..

Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&# ..

UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.