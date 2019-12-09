Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for Translation category

(@imziishan)

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award, SZBA, has announced the longlist for the Translation category of the award’s 14th edition, featuring 11 works selected from 170 translated works from English, French, German and Arabic, with most of the translators coming from Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco and France

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Book Award, SZBA, has announced the longlist for the Translation category of the award’s 14th edition, featuring 11 works selected from 170 translated works from English, French, German and Arabic, with most of the translators coming from Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco and France.

For the 2019/20 edition, translations from English included four works: ‘Al Bahr Al Kabeer fe Al Tareekh Al Bashari Lelmotawaset’ (The Great Sea: A Human History of the Mediterranean) book, by David Abulafia and translated by Moez Mediouni from Tunisia, published by Al-Kamel verlage, in 2018 and ‘Al Manteqa Al Mo’atemah: Al Tareekh Al Seri Lelharb Alsebraniya’ (The Dark Territory: The Secret History of Cyber War), by Fred Kaplan and translated by Loay Abdel Mageed from Egypt, and issued by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature in Kuwait in 2019.

Translation also included; ‘Men Al Alam Al Moghlaq ela Al Kawn Al Lamotanahi’ (From the Closed World to the Infinite Universe), by Alexander Koyre’ and translated by Youssef Ben Othman from Tunisia, and issued by Sinatra/Tunis Institute for Translation in 2017 and ‘Al-tareeq ela neft: kaifa jaa’t senaa’t al-neft ela Al Emarat al-Arabia Al-Motaheda’ (From Pearls to Oil: How the Oil industry came to the United Arab Emirates?), by David Heard and translated by Abdelkerim Al-Jalassi from Tunisia, and published by Motivit Media group in 2019.

The translated works from French into Arabic included five works: ‘Mo’jam Al Adyan’ (Dictionnaire des Religions), by Mircea Eliade and Ioan p.

Couliano, translated by Khalid Koudri from Morocco, and published by Mominoun Without Borders for Publishing and Distribution, in 2018; ‘AlMoseqa Al Arabiya’ (La Musique Arabe), by Baron Rodolphe D’erlanger and translated by Mohamed Al-Assaad Kriaa from Tunisia, published by the Center of Arab and Mediterranean Music, Ennejma Ezzahra /Sotimedia Publishing and Distribution, in 2018; ‘Ketabat Al-Fajeaa’ (L'écriture du Désastre) by Maurice Blanchot and translated by Azeddine Chentouf from Morocco, published by Toubkal Publishing in 2018.

Also, translated works from French into Arabic included ‘Al-semiaeaa: Al-Mo’jam Al-Moa’lal fi Nadhareiat Al-Logha’ (SÉMIOTIQUE Dictionnaire raisonné de la théorie du langage), by Algirdas Julien Greimas and Joseph Courtés, translated by Ahmed Al-Ouedrni from Tunisia, and published by The Mediterranean Publishing House, in 2019; and ‘Al-Insan Al-Romantiqi’ (L’Homme Romantique) by Georges Gusdorf, translated by Mohamed Ait Mihoub from Tunisia, and published by Dracher Sinatra/ Tunis Institute for Translation, in 2018.

The translation from Arabic into French included only one title: ‘Al Shokouk Ala Galen’ (Abū Bakr al-Rāzī Doutes sur Galie)’, by Abu Bakr Al-Razi, translated by Pauline Koetschet from France, and published by Walter de Gruyter – Berlin, in 2019.

Also the Translation from German into Arabic included one work: ‘Falsaft Al Bahar’ (Philosophie des Meeres) by Gunter Scholtz, translated by Sherif El-Seify from Egypt, and issued by Tanmiya for Publishing and Distribution, in 2019.