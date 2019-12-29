UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Zayed Book Award Announces Longlist For ‘literature’ Category

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 01:45 PM

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘literature’ category

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Book Award has announced the longlist for the ‘Literature’ category of the Award’s 14th edition (2019/2020), selecting 13 works out of 438 nominations. The majority of longlisted authors hail from UAE, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Palestine, Egypt and Lebanon.

The ‘Literature’ longlist consists of 11 novels and two works of poetry.

The longlisted novels are: ‘Abna wa Ahtheya’ (Sons and Shoes), by Mohsen Al-Ramli (Iraq/Spain), published by Dar al-Mada in 2018; ‘Takecardia’, by Amir Taj al-Ser (Sudan), published by Hachet Antoine/Nofal in 2019; ‘Al Hai Al Hai’, by Ali Al-Shaali (UAE), issued by Dar al-Louh in 2019; ‘Khata Gher Maqsoud’ (An Unintended Mistake), written by Rachid Al-Daeef (Lebanon), published by Dar al-Saki in 2019; ‘Horob Al Rohama’ (Wars of Mercy) by Ibrahim Issa (Egypt), published by Al Karma Publishing in 2018; ‘Al Maktabah Al Sereya wa Al General’ (The Secret library and The General), By Khairi Al-Dhahabi (Syria), published by Al-Ahliya for Publication in 2018; ‘Al-Karaki’ by Hassan Hamid (Palestine), issued by the Syrian General Authority for Books (Ministry of Culture - Syria) in 2019; and ‘Mr. Noon’ by Najwa Barakat (Lebanon), published by Dar Al Adab for Publishing and Distribution in 2019.

The following longlisted novels were published by Mamdouh Adwan Publishing and Distribution House in cooperation with Sard for Publishing: ‘Hay Al Dahsha’ (The Neighborhood of Astonishment), by Maha Hassan (Syria/France), published in 2018; ‘Ma’wa Al Gheyab’ (Shelter of Absence), by Mansoura Ezzedine (Egypt), published in 2018; ‘Arwah Sakhrat Al Asal’ (Souls of Honey Rocks), by Mamdouh Azzam (Syria), published in 2018.

The list also includes two poetic works: ‘Belkas MA Qabl Al Akheera’ (The Penultimate Cup), by Moncef Al-Wahaibi (Tunisia), issued by Meskeliani Publishing and Distribution in 2019; and ‘Althe’b wa ma Akhfa’: (Taleh Rashaeya: Al Ghazalah wa Al Zelzal) (The Wolf and What It Hid) followed by (Rasha’yat: The Gazelle and the Earthquake), by Youssef Razuka (Tunisia), published by Zainab Publishing House in 2017.

A total of 1,900 nominations from 49 countries (22 Arab and 27 foreign countries) have been submitted for the 14th edition of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award across its nine categories. The two categories with the highest number of nominations were ‘Young Author’ (498 nominations) followed by ‘Literature’ (438).

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Palestine Egypt Iraq UAE Wa Hail Tunisia Sudan Lebanon 2017 2018 2019 From Arab

Recent Stories

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

14 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

14 hours ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Tawadros II on Christmas

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.