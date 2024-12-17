Sheikh Zayed Book Award Announces Longlists For 3 Categories
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 05:32 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the longlists for the Translation, Contribution to the Development of Nations and Literary and Art Criticism categories for its 19th edition, selected by the award’s judging panels and currently under evaluation.
The longlist for the Translation category includes 19 titles from 12 countries: Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Mali, Syria, Morocco, Algeria, Iraq, Egypt, Palestine, and Saudi Arabia. The books were translated from and into Arabic across four languages – German, English, Spanish, and French.
The longlist for the Literary and Art Criticism category includes 13 titles from six countries: Morocco, Iraq, Egypt, Tunisia, Palestine, and Syria.
The Contribution to the Development of Nations category includes eight titles from six countries: Syria, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
The Sheikh Zayed Book Award is an independent award presented to outstanding creative and literary works in various fields such as literature, humanities, arts, and Arabic language. The award contributes to promoting translation activity, encouraging translators to produce quality literary works with a connection to Arabic culture and civilisation, and establishing dialogue between peoples and nations centred around tolerance, coexistence, and peace.
