Sheikh Zayed Book Award Approves 14th Edition Winners

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

Sheikh Zayed Book Award approves 14th edition winners

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The board of Trustees of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award has approved the list of winners for the fourteenth edition (20192020), put forward by the Award’s Scientific Committee.

The decision was taken in a recently held annual meeting of the Board of Trustees, which was presided over by Chairman of the Board Sheikh Sultan Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, and was attended by members including Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State; Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Secretary-General of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre; Saood Al Hosani, Acting Under-Secretary, DCT Abu Dhabi; and Abdulla Majed Al Ali, Executive Director, Dar Al Kutub Sector, DCT Abu Dhabi.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award Board of Trustees has announced the cancellation of the awards ceremony scheduled to take place on 16 April, in line with efforts to maintain public health and safety and the well-being of winners and guests.

The Board has also decided that two categories, ‘Development of Nations’ and ‘Literary and Art Criticism’, will be withheld this year. The Sheikh Zayed Book Award will announce the winners of its 14th edition in the coming weeks.

