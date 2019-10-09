UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Zayed Book Award Participates In Arab Awards Forum In Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) Prince Khalid Al Faisal, Chairman of the King Faisal prize board, KFP, was joined by Sheikh Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, at the Arab Awards Forum in Riyadh, which also saw Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Secretary-General of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, in attendance.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Sabeel, Secretary-General of the King Faisal International Prize, invited trustees and prominent figures who are members of the Arab Awards Forum to take part in the event in Saudi Arabia.

Accepting the role of Honorary Chairman of the Arab Awards Forum, Prince Khalid Al Faisal met members of the Forum’s General Assembly and other attendees, while expressing his continued support to the forum’s work.

The trustees of the Arab Awards Forum discussed several important topics highlighted at the General Assembly, including the organisation’s current structure, facilitating conversation between different awarding bodies, activities related to the forum and cross-cultural work.

The meeting also saw the introduction of the forum’s new online portal.

On the first day, the forum featured a cultural seminar titled, "Arab Awards: Between poetry and Narration", presented by Bahraini poet, Ali Abdullah Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Isa Award for Service to Humanity. The event also featured Saudi novelist, Omaima Al Khamis; Sudanese poet, Rawdha Al Haj; and Kuwaiti novelist, Taleb Al Rifai, Chairman of the Al Multaqa Prize for the Arabic Short Story.

The forum aims to enhance coordination and communication between Arab awards to serve their collective interests, as well as cooperation to develop the academic and cultural fields, and to exchange knowledge between the Arab cultural institutions that offer awards.

The Arab Awards Forum held its first meeting at the KFP headquarters in October 2018, which culminated in the approval to establish the entity.

