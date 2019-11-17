Sheikh Zayed Book Award unveils longlists for ‘Young Author’ and ‘Children’s Literature’ categories

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Book Award has revealed the longlists in its ‘Young Author’ and ‘Children’s Literature’ categories for its 14th edition (2019-2020).

One of the most prestigious prizes in the Arab world, the Award is presented yearly in nine categories to Arab writers, intellectuals, publishers as well as young talent whose writings and translations of humanities have scholarly and objectively enriched Arab cultural, literary and social life. This year, the ‘Young Author’ and ‘Children’s Literature’ longlists together feature 24 works from ten Arab countries.

The ‘Young Author’ category recognises young thinkers, researchers and writers who have made great contributions and advancements in thought, language, literature, social sciences, and modern-day culture. Out of 498 submissions, works by four female and seven male writers, from six countries (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, and Oman) were chosen for the longlist.

In the ‘Young Author’ category, 11 titles have made the longlist out of 498 nominations received in this year’s edition; seven works classed under literature, two under scientific theses, one under arts and critical studies, and one in the subcategory of poetry.

The ‘Young Author’ longlist includes: Kol Al Ashya’a (All Things) by the Kuwaiti author Bothayna Al Essa, published by Arab Scientific Publishers, Inc in 2017; Darb El Embaby (The Embaby Path) by the Egyptian author Mohamed Abdalla Samy, published by the Al Mahrousa Centre for Publishing, Press Services and Information in 2019; Sajait Ghasseq (Dusk Temper) by the Emirati writer Noora Abdulla AlTeneiji, published by Dar Al Thaqafa for Publishing & Distributing in 2018; A’nkboot fi Al Qulb (Spider in the Heart) by the Egyptian writer Mohammed Abuzaid, published by the General Egyptian Book Organisation in 2019; Okdet Al Haddar (The Bedouin Journey Plot) by the Saudi author Khulaif Al Ghalib, published by Dar Athar in 2019; Dafater Farho (Farho Diaries) by the Omani author Laila Abdullah, published by Al Mutawassit in 2018; and Nakah Saleha (Saleha’s Camel) by the Kuwaiti novelist Saud Alsanousi, published by the Arab Scientific Publishers, Inc in 2019.

Meanwhile, the longlist for the 14th Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s ‘Children’s Literature’ category consists of 13 titles selected out of 205 nominations received for this year’s edition by authors from nine Arab countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Bahrain).

11 of these exceptional works were authored by female writers.

The ‘Children’s Literature’ longlist are: Jazirat Al-Awraq (Island of Leaves), by Saudi writer Dalia Toonsi, published by Takween Publishing and Dar Al-Rafidain Printing, Publishing & Distribution in 2018; Hal Kana Huloman? (Was it a Dream?) by Egyptian Omima Ezzeldin, published by Dar Al Banan for Printing & Publishing in 2019; Al Bata Al Dae’a Wal Thia’b Al Jaa’ea (The Lost Duck and the Hungry Wolves) by the Lebanese writer Wafaa Al Huseini, released by Dar Kitab Samer for Printing & Distribution in 2018; Masna’ Al Dhikryat (Factory of Memories) by Palestinian author Ahlam Bsharat, published by Al Salwa Publishers in 2018; Saqi Almaa (The Water Provider) by the Emirati writer Maryam Saqer Al Qasimi, published by Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution in 2019; Ana wa Ant (You and I) by Iraqi writer Jaleel Khazaal, published by Nahed Al Shawa Cultural Centre, Noon Books in 2019.

Others in the Children's Literature longlist are: Rajul min Bilad Al Seen wa Qusas Ukhra (A Man from China and Other Stories) by the Omani writer Omama Al Lawati, published by Bait Al Ghasham for Press, Publishing and Advertising in 2018; Baba Nuil Min Baghdad (Santa Claus From Baghdad) by Iraqi author Raghad Adday, published by Dar al-Buragh for Children's Culture in 2019; Hulom Sagheer (A Little Dream) by the Bahraini writer Ibrahim Sanad, published by the author himself in 2019; Nakheel Abi (Palms of My Father) by the Jordanian author Rima Zuhair AlKurdi, published by Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution in 2018; Nuzhati Al Ajeeba Ma’ Al Am Salem (My Wondrous Picnic with Uncle Salem) by Emirati writer Nadia AlNajjar, published by Dar Al Saqi Publishing, Beirut in 2019; Al Fatat Al Lialakia (The Lilac Girl) by the Palestinian writer Ibtisam Barakat, published by Tamer Institute for Community education in 2019; and Shajarat Al Ghaf Al Sagheera (The Small Ghaf Tree) by the Emirati writer Hanadi AlFahim, published by Makarem in 2019.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award will announce the longlists for its other categories in the coming weeks.