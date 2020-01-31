Sheikh Zayed Center for Genetic Research awarded by Arab League

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) The Arab League has granted Dr. Maryam Matar, the Founder and Chairperson of the Sheikh Zayed Center for Genetic Research, the Arab Excellence Award for Scientific Research during the Fifth Arab Conference of Culture and Creativity, organised by the General Secretariat of the Arab League in the Egyptian capital.

The award was received on her behalf by UAE Ambassador to Egypt Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, in the presence of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, Amr Moussa, former Secretary-General of the League and a number of Arab officials.