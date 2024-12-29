Sheikh Zayed Festival Announces New Year’s Eve 2025 Celebrations
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) The Supreme Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba has unveiled the programme for the New Year's Eve 2025 celebrations.
The festival will feature extraordinary displays of fireworks and drones, lasting over an hour of continuous entertainment, and light and laser technology shows. These performances aim to set six new Guinness World Records.
The fireworks displays will begin at 6:00 pm, with additional shows launching on the hour, every hour, leading up to midnight.
As the clock strikes midnight and the New Year 2025 begins, a grand fireworks show will light up the sky for an unprecedented more than 53 minutes, breaking records for duration, continuity, and creative formations.
Ahead of the grand fireworks finale, 6,000 drones will deliver breathtaking performances for 20 minutes beginning at 11:40 p.m. These displays will feature dynamic, artistic visuals, including a record-breaking 3,000 drones forming the largest image ever created and a celebratory message of "HAPPY NEW YEAR" to mark the occasion.
The Emirates Fountain stage, equipped with 4,000 nozzles, will host an extraordinary laser and light show. Using 80 advanced laser systems, the displays will illuminate Al Wathba's skyline with harmonious lights and colours set to music.
Adding to the spectacle, the festival will release over 100,000 balloons into the sky.
Starting at 2:00 pm, traditional bands will perform in the Heritage Village Square, the Department of Culture and Tourism Pavilion, and across other festival venues. Performances will include Al Ayala, Al Razfa, and Al Naddba, featuring 600 performers to deliver vibrant, live artistic experiences throughout the day.
Participating country pavilions will celebrate the New Year with carnivals and diverse folkloric performances in festival squares and within their pavilions. Family-friendly activities and special children's events, such as performances at the kids' Theater and a 130-game amusement park, will cater to visitors of all ages.
Meanwhile, 3,000 square metres of digital screens will enhance the festival's ambience.
The organising committee has announced that the festival gates will open at 2:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to book and purchase tickets in advance. The gates will close once the venue reaches capacity.
For those unable to enter the venue, large outdoor screens will broadcast the New Year's celebrations live.
