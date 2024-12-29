Open Menu

Sheikh Zayed Festival Announces New Year’s Eve 2025 Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 02:45 PM

Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) The Supreme Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba has unveiled the programme for the New Year's Eve 2025 celebrations.

The festival will feature extraordinary displays of fireworks and drones, lasting over an hour of continuous entertainment, and light and laser technology shows. These performances aim to set six new Guinness World Records.

The fireworks displays will begin at 6:00 pm, with additional shows launching on the hour, every hour, leading up to midnight.

As the clock strikes midnight and the New Year 2025 begins, a grand fireworks show will light up the sky for an unprecedented more than 53 minutes, breaking records for duration, continuity, and creative formations.

Ahead of the grand fireworks finale, 6,000 drones will deliver breathtaking performances for 20 minutes beginning at 11:40 p.m. These displays will feature dynamic, artistic visuals, including a record-breaking 3,000 drones forming the largest image ever created and a celebratory message of "HAPPY NEW YEAR" to mark the occasion.

The Emirates Fountain stage, equipped with 4,000 nozzles, will host an extraordinary laser and light show. Using 80 advanced laser systems, the displays will illuminate Al Wathba's skyline with harmonious lights and colours set to music.

Adding to the spectacle, the festival will release over 100,000 balloons into the sky.

Starting at 2:00 pm, traditional bands will perform in the Heritage Village Square, the Department of Culture and Tourism Pavilion, and across other festival venues. Performances will include Al Ayala, Al Razfa, and Al Naddba, featuring 600 performers to deliver vibrant, live artistic experiences throughout the day.

Participating country pavilions will celebrate the New Year with carnivals and diverse folkloric performances in festival squares and within their pavilions. Family-friendly activities and special children's events, such as performances at the kids' Theater and a 130-game amusement park, will cater to visitors of all ages.

Meanwhile, 3,000 square metres of digital screens will enhance the festival's ambience.

The organising committee has announced that the festival gates will open at 2:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to book and purchase tickets in advance. The gates will close once the venue reaches capacity.

For those unable to enter the venue, large outdoor screens will broadcast the New Year's celebrations live.

Related Topics

World Technology Music All P

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole with Indian President over pas ..

UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister

28 minutes ago
 'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

43 minutes ago
 Emirates Council for Rural Development announces l ..

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

7 hours ago
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: St ..

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

13 hours ago
 De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at ..

De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup

16 hours ago
 Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2 ..

Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month

16 hours ago
 Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last maj ..

Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..

16 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over de ..

Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues

16 hours ago
 Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish ..

Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East