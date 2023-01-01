UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Zayed Festival Breaks Four Guinness World Records Welcoming New Year Of 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2023) On New Year’s Eve, the Sheikh Zayed Festival witnessed over one million visitors, from the UAE and outside the country, who gathered at Al Wathba to welcome the New Year of 2023 with the largest fireworks display and drone show that broke four Guinness World Records.

The Festival grounds were filled with a crowd of spectators of the outstanding drone and fireworks shows, which lasted for around 60 minutes for the first time in the region and was documented by the Guinness World Records.

Amid an atmosphere of joy, the largest fireworks display lasted for more than 40 minutes, and more than 3,000 drones flew up the sky of Al Wathba in different colours of light and formation, providing the crowd with an exceptional experience and a welcome message at the end of the exhilarating show that successfully broke three Guinness World Records.

Commenting on this wonderful milestone, Al-Waleed Osman, Guinness World Records Adjudicator, confirmed that the Sheikh Zayed Festival was able to break four records during the event, three of which are for the fireworks display and a new record was set by the magnificent drone show.

He explained that most girandola fireworks were launched in 30 seconds; most fireworks pinwheels were launched in 30 seconds and most repeated firework image was formed in 30 seconds; in addition to the Multirotor/drone, the largest formation of a Quick Response (QR) code formed by drones.

“We are pleased to be at the Sheikh Zayed Festival to witness its 2023 New Year's celebrations, and we extend our congratulations to the organisers, who consistently break records annually in order to delightfully entertain the audience,” Osman added.

Visitors to the Festival documented the wonderful moments of the various shows and shared them on social media. The stunning performances were also broadcasted on the Festival's social media channels.

The Emirates Fountain and Laser Shows were able to impress visitors of all ages with dazzling musical and laser displays.

The new year celebrations of the participating countries included entertaining international folklore and cultural presentations that roamed the Festival grounds and pavilions, turning the Festival area into a global artistic destination.

Visitors also experienced art and culture of these countries through its cultural dances and live music presentations on the various pavilion stages around the grounds.

The public expressed their happiness towards the various exhibitions and shows such as the Heritage Village and the Emirati Civilisations pavilions, the Fun Fair City, Children’s City, Art District, Go-Karting competitions, Crazy car, Glow and Flower Garden, Selfie Street, Dessert Museum and many more.

Related Topics

Drone World Music Social Media UAE Car Event All From Million

Recent Stories

2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

7 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

22 minutes ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

52 minutes ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

3 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.