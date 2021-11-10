Sheikh Zayed Festival organising committee reveals official event schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The High Committee organising the Sheikh Zayed Festival has announced the schedule of events and activities during the festival that will run from 18th November, 2021 to 1st April, 2022.

The festival will be held under the honourable auspices of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

This year’s edition of the Sheikh Zayed Festival features thousands of recreational, educational and cultural events, with 21 traditional international neighbourhoods alongside theatres, folklore performances and stages.

The event will attract more than 22,500 participants, performers and exhibitors from around the world, with over 4,500 international cultural events, more than 650 performances and significant celebratory events, as well as more than 130 workshops for children that aim to develop their talents and expand the horizons of their young creative minds.

All these events will be conducted with great attention paid to preventive health measures.

Visitors will discover the Year of the 50th Zone, housing a unique art gallery featuring the journey of the UAE over the past 50 years. It sheds light on the aspirations of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the development of Emirati society and his clear vision of building a promising future for the UAE.

The festival has allocated pavilions, exhibitions and traditional neighbourhood zones to showcase the UAE’s civilisation and various aspects of its culture and heritage.

Each zone features events, traditional markets, live examples of traditional Emirati handicrafts that demonstrate the tools used in the past, interactive presentations and multiple workshops on local agricultural products and livestock in the UAE, the role of the late Sheikh Zayed in the development of farming methods and the establishment of a successful integrated system in the livestock sector.

The Emirati Civilisation and Culture Zone also include a parade of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Racing Festival, a gallery of the Best Presidential Camels that have won the most prestigious races. There is a special event on the Emirati traditions of keeping Saluki dogs and falconry, which includes hunting, training and caring for them.

There are replicas of traditional neighbourhoods from different nations and civilisations, each reflecting the various aspects of these cultures.

The festival will present the wonderful Emirates Fountain to its visitors, the first in the UAE, with its internationally themed water shows, daily laser displays and 3D holograms, all set to popular music.

For the first time, the Al Forsan International Sports Resort is joining with a variety of exciting sports-related activities for the whole family, including karting, shooting, axe throwing, archery, driving and flight simulations, bungee jumping and trampoline, zip lines, remote-controlled cars, horse arena and many, many more.

There is a dedicated educational and entertainment district that welcomes children to enjoy cultural, educational and fun performances and engaging activities from the children’s circus, laser and lights shows, storyteller shows, children’s magician, karaoke parties, princess and superhero shows, balloon modelling, face painting and other events that guarantee fun for the littles ones.

A huge amusement park, Funfair City, will cater to visitors of all ages, featuring a great variety of rides, including a rollercoaster.

The festival also features a unique opportunity to learn about the best ways to rebuild and renovate classic cars and modify vehicle engines.

For those interested in equestrian and camel sports, there will be special presentations showing the grace and beauty of purebred Arabian horses.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to watch special performances of military heritage music played by a military band.

Visitors and the population around Al Wathba will be dazzled by spectacular firework displays every Friday, accompanied by lively music, a water fountain and laser shows, that entered the famous Book of World Records! In addition, there will be more fireworks on certain special occasions, such as UAE National Day and New Year's Eve celebrations.

Visitors will have thousands of opportunities to win valuable prizes, through its many daily competitions and draws, including the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed's Racing Festival prize draws.

Food lovers will be able to experience a wide range of gastronomic delights at over 50 restaurants and food trucks that serve dishes and snacks from diverse cuisines around the world to satisfy all tastes and ages.

Motorbike fans will get the chance to experience thrilling adventures with prominent biking athletes participating in unique and exciting sports shows.

Visitors will have the opportunity to be amazed by a unique experience at the Miracle Garden, which allows families and visitors to take a walk amongst an impressive collection of famous buildings and illusion structures all covered in thousands of different flowers.

The organising committee has devoted many events to children, most notably the Majid tv cartoon entertainment shows in an area dedicated mainly for their enjoyment, in addition to the Crazy car area with its child-safe mini go-carts.