Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with record breaking 40-minute fireworks display, drone shows

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) The Sheikh Zayed Festival is set to welcome the New Year with the largest record-breaking fireworks display that will last for more than 40 minutes and a magnificent drone show featuring more than 3000 drones. The Festival will open its doors on 31st December from 4 pm until 2 am and will welcome visitors with the message “Hayakum” to celebrate the New Year.

Revelers will enjoy exceptional performances such as a stunning fireworks display which will last for more than 40 minutes and will break three Guinness World Records, providing visitors with an exceptional experience as the new year begins.

The Festival will feature the largest drone show, which aims to break a Guinness World Record for featuring more than 3,000 drones that will light up the sky of Al Wathba with a welcome message for the new year at the end of the exhilarating show.

Sheikh Zayed Festival is set to ring in the new year with a long list of dazzling international folkloric and artistic events and performances, which enhances its reputation as one of the most important international cultural and heritage festivals for offering visitors various exhibitions and shows such as the Heritage Village and the Emirati Civilizations pavilions, the Fun Fair City, Children’s City, Art District, Go-Karting competitions, Crazy car, Glow and Flower Garden, Selfie Street, Dessert Museum and many more.

The celebrations of the participating countries will include entertaining international folklore and cultural presentations that will roam the Festival grounds and pavilions throughout the day, turning the Festival area into a global artistic destination.

Visitors of the Festival can explore around the many different pavilions to enjoy and experience the art and culture of participating countries such as dances and live music shows on the various pavilion stages around the grounds.