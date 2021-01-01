UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Zayed Festival Sets Two Guinness World Records

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:15 PM

Sheikh Zayed Festival sets two Guinness World records

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 1st January 2021 (WAM) - The Sheikh Zayed Festival has set two Guinness World records with a dazzling fireworks display that lasted for 35 minutes to welcome 2021.

The first record was set for the longest-running fireworks show, which ran continuously for 35 minutes with fireworks launched from 16 towers.

The second was for the longest Girandola fireworks show in the world.

The show was held amid strict precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The Festival's organising committee distributed free masks and sanitisers and ensured that social distancing norms were observed, while also checking the temperature of visitors at the entry gate.

The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival is a cultural festival that is held annually in Abu Dhabi. The festival is one of the largest cultural festivals in the UAE and has grand pavilions dedicated to various countries as well as exhibitions and entertainment for all.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi January All From

Recent Stories

President Of Djibouti National Parliament & Comman ..

5 minutes ago

‘No crowd will be there during PSL 6th edition, ..

13 minutes ago

Balochistan to set up culture and tourism offices ..

7 minutes ago

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit k ..

7 minutes ago

791 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so ..

10 minutes ago

Step afoot to provide development opportunities to ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.