Sheikh Zayed Festival sets two Guinness World records

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 1st January 2021 (WAM) - The Sheikh Zayed Festival has set two Guinness World records with a dazzling fireworks display that lasted for 35 minutes to welcome 2021.

The first record was set for the longest-running fireworks show, which ran continuously for 35 minutes with fireworks launched from 16 towers.

The second was for the longest Girandola fireworks show in the world.

The show was held amid strict precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The Festival's organising committee distributed free masks and sanitisers and ensured that social distancing norms were observed, while also checking the temperature of visitors at the entry gate.

The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival is a cultural festival that is held annually in Abu Dhabi. The festival is one of the largest cultural festivals in the UAE and has grand pavilions dedicated to various countries as well as exhibitions and entertainment for all.