Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin on 18th November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Festival will begin on 18th November, 2021, in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The organising committee said the festival, which will run until 1st April, 2022, will focus on preserving the nation’s heritage, showcase the depth of the UAE’s civilisation, and enhance Abu Dhabi’s stature as a leading tourism and cultural destination in the region.

The festival’s new edition will include a full agenda of events and major entertainment shows aimed at preserving heritage, raising the public’s awareness and showcasing entertainment.

The list of events include the National Day celebrations, the International Civilisations March, the New Year’s Eve celebrations and the Al Wathba Costume Show.

The festival’s organising committee is always keen to host new activities that will improve the festival’s stature as a leading cultural and heritage event that reflects the country’s identity.

It also recently announced the festival’s new visual media identity, featuring a hawk and the Al Maqta Bridge on its design, reflecting the country’s past traditions, bright future and optimistic vision for the upcoming 50 years.