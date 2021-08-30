Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan focussed on empowering Emirati women and men five decades ago, and the results were impressive.

He added he is proud of the examples of Emirati girls who have become icons of achievement, innovation and responsibility in all areas of life, noting they were raised on the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity.

He made this statement while inaugurating the session, entitled, "Tolerance Across Generations: Daughter, Mother and Grandmother," which was organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development and the Family Development Foundation.

The session, which was attended by Emirati families from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, hosted three generations of female family members, who are daughters, mothers and grandmothers.

It was also attended by family affairs experts and was moderated by Noura Mohammed and Rawhiya Baqer from the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The session presented the visions of different generations about the role of Emirati women in promoting and strengthening the values of tolerance and coexistence.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the distinguished participation of multiple generations of Emirati families in the session, which discussed traditional Emirati values and how to transfer them from one generation to the next.

The role of Emirati women is unique, he added, stressing the importance of conveying these messages to everyone.

He also commended the role of the Ministry of Community Development and the Family Development Foundation in organising the session, as well as their collaboration with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Sheikh Nahyan lauded the related vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).