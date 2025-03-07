Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visitors in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomed 6,582,993 worshippers and visitors in the past year, marking a 20% increase compared to 2023. This included 2,259,275 worshippers and those fasting and 4,262,781 tourists, while 60,937 visitors utilised the mosque’s jogging track.

Among the total worshippers, 281,941 attended Friday prayers, while 709,875 participated in daily prayers. Ramadan and Eid prayers attracted 617,458 worshippers, with the 27th night of Ramadan 1445H (April 5) witnessing a record-breaking 87,186 attendees, including 70,680 worshippers, the highest number in the mosque’s history.

As part of the ‘Our Fasting Guests’ initiative, the Centre prepared 2,150,000 iftar meals, with 650,001 meals distributed within the mosque’s premises and 1.5 million meals delivered to labor accommodations across Abu Dhabi. Additionally, 30,000 Suhoor meals were provided during the last ten nights of Ramadan.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre recorded that 81% of its visitors in 2024 were international tourists, while 19% were residents of the UAE. Among global visitors, Asia led with 52%, followed by Europe (33%), North America (8%), Africa (3%), South America (3%), and Australia (1%). In terms of visitor nationalities, India topped the list with 841,980 visitors, followed by China (397,048), Russia (293,667), the United States (204,018), Germany (149,277), the United Kingdom (127,691), France (124,691), Italy (113,204), Pakistan (104,166), and the Philippines (86,898). The highest single-day attendance was recorded on the second day of Eid al-Fitr (April 11), with 32,722 worshippers and visitors.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s cultural tour specialists conducted 5,607 guided tours, attracting 75,752 visitors from around the world. Additionally, 1,510 official delegation bookings were recorded, with 23,951 attendees taking part in guided experiences that highlighted the mosque’s cultural, religious, and architectural significance.

The mosque also welcomed 309 high-level delegations, including visits from 8 heads of state, a vice president, 3 state governors, 4 sheikhs and princes, 9 prime ministers, 7 deputy prime ministers, 11 parliament speakers, 63 ministers, 18 deputy ministers, 49 ambassadors and consuls, and 10 deputy ambassadors and consuls. Furthermore, 5 interfaith delegations, 62 military delegations, and 54 official delegations from various institutions visited the mosque.

All attendees participated in cultural tours that provided insights into the mosque’s message of tolerance and civilizational dialogue, while also showcasing its unique Islamic architecture, visitor experiences, and world-class services. The Centre further introduced a range of experiences that contributed to the increase in worshipper and visitor numbers, offering unique and immersive cultural journeys tailored to enhance the mosque’s visitor experience.

Among these initiatives is the ‘Unseen Glimpses’ tour, which takes visitors on exclusive guided explorations aboard club cars, unveiling hidden details of the mosque’s architecture and history that are not typically accessible in standard tours. The Centre also launched the ‘Sura’ evening cultural tours, available from 10 PM to 8 AM, allowing guests—especially transit passengers—to experience the mosque’s serene atmosphere during the quieter nighttime hours. Participants gain rare insights into the mosque’s exceptional maintenance and cleaning processes, while also enjoying a tranquil and reflective ambiance that defines the mosque at night. Visitors can also benefit from ‘El-Delleel’, a multimedia eGuide available in 14 languages, providing virtual cultural tours for an enhanced self-guided experience. Additionally, ‘Souq Al Jami’ offers a diverse shopping and dining experience, featuring over 50 retail units, including restaurants, boutiques, kiosks, and entertainment spaces designed to cater to visitors of all ages. More details on the services available at Souq Al Jami’ can be accessed through www.souqaljami.ae.

In the past year, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, inaugurated the ‘Light & Peace Museum’ at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, unveiling the ‘Diya – A Universe of Light’ immersive experience within the Peace Dome. The museum features five sections: ‘Tolerance – A Guiding Light,’ ‘Sanctity and Worship – The Three Grand Mosques,’ ‘Precision and Beauty – The Spirit of Invention,’ ‘Tolerance and Openness – Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque,’ and ‘Universal Coexistence’; besides a dedicated family and children's section.

The museum offers interactive exhibits that incorporate advanced multimedia technologies, showcasingrare and unique artifacts that reflect the museum’s message while providing engaging sensory storytelling, allowing visitors to actively engage with its rich cultural content and fostering dialogue between civilizations. A key highlight of the museum is the ‘Diya – A Universe of Light’ interactive experience, a 360-degree immersive light display enhanced with sensory and auditory effects, including wind simulations that further elevate the experience. Since its inauguration in late November, the museum has drawn significant interest from dignitaries, scholars, and enthusiasts of Islamic civilization and arts, welcoming 9,728 visitors to date.

In 2024, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre reaffirmed its pivotal role among Islamic thought institutions by presenting an enlightened image of islam through its religious programs, which were introduced in a fresh new format. This included the launch of a series of short educational films inspired by the values of Islam. As part of this initiative, the Centre introduced a new cultural video series titled ‘Kursi AlJami’, which explores various societal topics such as the best times for supplication, the meanings of the call to prayer, and interpretations of select Quranic verses, enriched by narratives from Islamic history and literature.

A second series, ‘Wamda Fiqhiyyah’, was also launched, featuring members of the UAE Council for Fatwa. This series focuses on religious and jurisprudential topics relevant to different segments of society, delivering content in a simplified manner that helps individuals understand their religious duties more effectively. Both series reinforce the mosque’s religious role and its commitment to serving the community. The Centre continued to publish episodes of its existing religious and cultural series, including ‘The Beautiful Names of Allah,’ ‘Minbar Al Jami’, ‘Architecture and Arts,’ and ‘Gheras Al-Qiyam.’ It also produced the ‘Rare Books’ series, which presents excerpts from some of the most valuable and rare books housed in the mosque’s library. Additionally, through the ‘Manuscripts’ series, the Centre highlighted rare Islamic manuscripts available in microfiche format, offering the wider public insight into the historical treasures preserved within the library.

Throughout 2024, the Centre released 115 episodes across these cultural and religious series, further solidifying its mission to promote Islamic knowledge and heritage to a global audience. New Publications Last year, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre released its latest publication, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: A Lights of Peace, which takes readers on a visual journey through the mosque’s architectural beauty. The book features a collection of award-winning photographs from the ‘Spaces of Light’ Photography Award, showcasing the mosque’s distinctive architectural artistry. In addition, the Centre published the Light & Peace Museum Catalogue and the Al-Andalus: History and Civilization Exhibition Catalogue, further enriching its collection of publications that document and celebrate Islamic heritage, architecture, and culture.

In 2024, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre continued its efforts in the 1446H Hijri Calendar Project, ensuring its accuracy based on scientific, religious, and astronomical principles. The Centre enriched the 1446H Hijri Calendar with comprehensive and integrated content, including the wall-mounted ‘Roznamah’ calendar and the newly introduced desk edition. The Centre also released an updated version of the ‘Hijri Calendar’ video series, presenting it in a fresh format.

Additionally, the Centre enhanced the interactive smart application for the 1446H Hijri Calendar, making it accessible across all cities and regions in the UAE. To further expand accessibility, the Centre launched the ‘Interactive Roznamah’, allowing users to explore detailed content of the wall-mounted calendar and track prayer times effortlessly throughout the year.

As a result of its diverse initiatives and projects, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has secured a top global ranking among the world’s premier cultural and historical landmarks. The mosque was ranked among the top 1% of tourist attractions worldwide and earned the title of the middle East’s top cultural and historical attraction, according to Trip Advisor, the globally recognised travel and tourism platform.